‘Flooding is a very real risk’: Courtenay releases plan; open to public feedback

As days get warmer, the city is preparing to face possible flooding in the region

As some of the province faces intense flood risks, city officials are reminding Courtenay residents they too need to remain dilligent in the coming days.

Snowmelt has escalated in the past week due to warmer temperatures moving over the Island.

This week, the city preemptively addressed this possible occurrence by developing a plan detailing the impacts and risks associated with flooding.

“We’re fortunate enough to have many kilometers of shorelines in Courtenay, but this also makes us vulnerable,” said Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells. “By taking proactive steps to reduce our flood risk, we will help our community reduce the impacts of future floods, and be more resilient and prepared over the long term.”

The city says it has joined foces with a team of experts to develop a map identifying the different zones at risk.

The Wells administration also invites citizens to go over their flood management plan and provide valuable insights through a quick online survey on the city’s website.

The plan will be in effect from May to Fall 2023.

