On May 2, the City of Courtenay issued a flood management plan on May 2 to deal with the possibility of flooding. File Photo

On May 2, the City of Courtenay issued a flood management plan on May 2 to deal with the possibility of flooding. File Photo

‘Flooding is a very real risk’: Courtenay releases plan; open to public feedback

As days get warmer, the city is preparing to face possible flooding in the region

As some of the province faces intense flood risks, city officials are reminding Courtenay residents they too need to remain dilligent in the coming days.

Snowmelt has escalated in the past week due to warmer temperatures moving over the Island.

This week, the city preemptively addressed this possible occurrence by developing a plan detailing the impacts and risks associated with flooding.

“We’re fortunate enough to have many kilometers of shorelines in Courtenay, but this also makes us vulnerable,” said Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells. “By taking proactive steps to reduce our flood risk, we will help our community reduce the impacts of future floods, and be more resilient and prepared over the long term.”

The city says it has joined foces with a team of experts to develop a map identifying the different zones at risk.

The Wells administration also invites citizens to go over their flood management plan and provide valuable insights through a quick online survey on the city’s website.

The plan will be in effect from May to Fall 2023.

READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks


olivier.laurin@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021Emergency Preparedness

Previous story
‘Significant’ flooding could be in store for large parts of B.C., says expert
Next story
Highway 3 opens to single-lane traffic after landslide closure

Just Posted

On May 2, the City of Courtenay issued a flood management plan on May 2 to deal with the possibility of flooding. File Photo
‘Flooding is a very real risk’: Courtenay releases plan; open to public feedback

Comox Valley RCMP say a man has been sentenced for possession of 1.2kg of fentanyl, the largest seizure reported in recent history.
Man sentenced after ‘one of the largest fentanyl seizures’ in Comox Valley: RCMP

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program will be funding the relocation of Vancouver Island Marmots to Strathcona Park this year. Photo Adam Taylor
New funding coming to Campbell River, Puntledge watersheds for Fish and Wildlife projects

A dead bluntnosed sixgill shark was found just north of Phipp’s Point on Hornby Island over the weekend, April 29-30, 2023. (Kate Fleming photo)
‘Nothing to be scared of’: Dead shark washes up on Hornby Island