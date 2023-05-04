Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Flooding, mudslide closes Highway 3 in two Kootenay locations

Closures on Highway 3 at Castlegar and between Salmo and Creston

Highway 3 is closed in both directions about 15 km east of Castlegar in the Bombi Pass. Drive BC says the closure is due to flooding. An assessment is in progress, an update is expected at noon.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions for 66 km through the Kootenay Pass due to a mudslide. A closure is in effect from the junction with Highway 6NS to Hood Road just outside of Creston. An assessment is in progress and an update is expected at 11 a.m.

A detour is available via Kootenay Lake ferry, but drivers should expect sailing delays due to congestion.

Yesterday, the flood risk level across the Regional District of Central Kootenay was upgraded to a flood watch as snowmelt increases and rain is forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert for the community of Vallican in the Slocan Valley was expanded.

More to come …


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
VIDEO: Police looking for witnesses after violent carjacking in Greater Victoria
Next story
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP say a man has been sentenced for possession of 1.2kg of fentanyl, the largest seizure reported in recent history.
Man sentenced after ‘one of the largest fentanyl seizures’ in Comox Valley: RCMP

A dead bluntnosed sixgill shark was found just north of Phipp’s Point on Hornby Island over the weekend, April 29-30, 2023. (Kate Fleming photo)
‘Nothing to be scared of’: Dead shark washes up on Hornby Island

The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa. Black Press file photo
Comox Valley resort wins top hotel in B.C. at industry awards

File photo of Puntledge River in Courtenay.
High river flow warning on the Puntledge: BC Hydro