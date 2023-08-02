A former high school teacher in Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district has had his teaching certificate suspended for 15 years after admitting to sending messages of a sexual nature to three students. (Stock photo)

Former B.C. high school teacher suspended 15 years for sexting youths

Incidents involving Nanaimo-Ladysmith teacher happened between 2014-16

A former Vancouver Island high school teacher has had his teaching licence nullified for 15 years after admitting to sexting with three students.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation publicly released the consent resolution agreement involving the former Nanaimo-Ladysmith teacher Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the agreement, Neil Stewart Holmes contacted a student via Facebook Messenger after they graduated in 2014 and exchanged messages and photographs of a sexual nature. The student knew Holmes as a substitute teacher.

“At one point, Holmes sent [the student] a photograph of his classroom, indicating that this was a place where he would like to have sex with [the student],” the document noted.

In another incident, a student found Holmes on a dating app and contacted him before the end of the 2014-15 school year. Holmes knew the student attended a Nanaimo-Ladysmith school and the two began communicating via text messages. Included in the correspondence were two sexually explicit images of Holmes. In 2016, the student posted a warning to social media, naming Holmes, and he told the student to take down the post or he would contact the police.

In the third incident, Holmes sent texts, including some with “a sexual nature” to an 18-year-old who had graduated the previous year. The student knew Holmes through school sports and as a substitute teacher.

Holmes was placed on paid leave by Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district for four and a half months in the winter and spring of 2021, and on unpaid leave after that. He resigned in January 2022.

Holmes admitted to the facts in the agreement and admitted his actions were improper. The teacher regulation branch found he “failed to maintain teacher-student boundaries by engaging in inappropriate communication of a sexual nature with current and former students.”

The suspension began last month.

READ ALSO: New NDSS tops wish list, SD68 recognizes Lantzville growth


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news

Education

Previous story
Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 election results
Next story
World record attempt in progress: Man swimming length of Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Courtenay fire attends a home on Arrowsmith Avenue in the morning of Aug 2. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Fire burns a Courtenay home, sending family out early Wednesday

Under Stage 3 water restrictions, residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables only if watering is done by a hand-held container, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Royston, Black Creek-Oyster Bay Stage 3 water restrictions effective Aug. 3

“Lonely Tree” by Miriam Meyers is one of the pieces on exhibit at Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox, Aug. 1-26. Photo submitted
Pair of artists share spotlight at Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

Event organizers Spencer Marshall and Leah McCulloch chat between performances at the main stage. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
PHOTOS: Unity Fest 2023 in Merville