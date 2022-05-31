Former Civic Square to be renamed Randy Wiwchar Plaza

The former Civic Square next to the Sid Williams Theatre on the corner of 5th Street and Cliffe Avenue will be formally renamed the Randy Wiwchar Plaza at a public dedication ceremony Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is invited to attend.

Wiwchar was a long-time City of Courtenay employee, youth and cultural advocate, community volunteer, youth sports coach and mentor.

The event will include a performance by “@ Family Band”.

On the day of the ceremony there will be vehicle road closures and detours around the plaza, including the 5th Street hill between Anderton and Cliffe avenues; and Cliffe Avenue between 4th and 6th streets. Road closures and detours will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please obey all signage and traffic control personnel.

Wiwchar came to Courtenay in 1990 from Flin Flon, Manitoba to take on the role of administrator for the Courtenay Recreational Association, a role which transitioned to the City of Courtenay in 1996. As director of community services, Wiwchar led numerous initiatives over the years, such as Courtenay’s Centennial Celebrations, Lewis Centre expansion, 2010 BC Seniors Games, Olympic Spirit events, Sid Williams Theatre and Native Sons Hall renovations, the LINC Youth Centre, Simms Millennium Park and Pavilion, the Rotary Trail, and many other parks, trails and playgrounds.

Wiwchar was also the city’s liaison with many community groups and organizations, and was known as a champion for arts and culture.

The motion to rename the plaza in Wiwchar’s honour was announced by city council in February. Wiwchar was also posthumously granted the city’s highest award, Freedom of the City, accepted by members of his family.

Wiwchar passed away in 2016 at the age of 60. In 2017, a legacy fund established for Courtenay’s Centennial through the Comox Valley Community Foundation was renamed the Randy Wiwchar Legacy Fund in recognition of his dedication and service to others. The fund supports the development of local children and youth through their participation in academic, athletic, cultural, recreational, vocational and other activities provided by community organizations in the Courtenay area in circumstances where funding is a barrier to participation. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.cvcfoundation.org

For more information on the plaza dedication event, email rcs@courtenay.ca, or call Recreation, Culture and Community Services at 250-334-4441 extension 7231.

Courtenay