Four Comox Valley projects to receive transportation grants

Several Comox Valley initiatives are among 74 active transportation projects moving forward in B.C. communities.

These include:

•Lazo Road Upgrade: Multi-use path, dedicated bike lanes with painted buffer zone and traffic calming features on Lazo Road between Simba and Kye Bay roads.

•Denman Cross-Island Trail: Multi-use gravel trail between Owl Crescent and the Gravelly Bay ferry terminal, including horse fencing and signage.

•Dingwall Steps in Courtenay: Staircase consisting of approximately 150 steps with three rest areas, including benches and scenic views of Comox Glacier. The staircase improves connectivity for commuters accessing schools, a commercial centre and North Island Hospital.

•Cumberland Transportation Master Plan: Work to plan the active transportation network as part of the village’s broader Transportation Master Plan.

For this intake period, $20 million in funding was budgeted, an increase of $8 million from the 2021-2022 funding cycle, a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure news release states. Through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, the province partners with local, regional and Indigenous governments to make cost-sharing investments to a maximum of $500,000. Indigenous governments and partnerships between local governments and Indigenous governments are eligible for 80 per cent of a project’s cost. For local governments, the province will invest between 50 and 70 per cent of the cost based on population.