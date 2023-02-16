Four Comox Valley projects to receive transportation grants

File photo of couple cycling in downtown Courtenay.

Several Comox Valley initiatives are among 74 active transportation projects moving forward in B.C. communities.

These include:

•Lazo Road Upgrade: Multi-use path, dedicated bike lanes with painted buffer zone and traffic calming features on Lazo Road between Simba and Kye Bay roads.

•Denman Cross-Island Trail: Multi-use gravel trail between Owl Crescent and the Gravelly Bay ferry terminal, including horse fencing and signage.

•Dingwall Steps in Courtenay: Staircase consisting of approximately 150 steps with three rest areas, including benches and scenic views of Comox Glacier. The staircase improves connectivity for commuters accessing schools, a commercial centre and North Island Hospital.

•Cumberland Transportation Master Plan: Work to plan the active transportation network as part of the village’s broader Transportation Master Plan.

For this intake period, $20 million in funding was budgeted, an increase of $8 million from the 2021-2022 funding cycle, a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure news release states. Through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, the province partners with local, regional and Indigenous governments to make cost-sharing investments to a maximum of $500,000. Indigenous governments and partnerships between local governments and Indigenous governments are eligible for 80 per cent of a project’s cost. For local governments, the province will invest between 50 and 70 per cent of the cost based on population.

