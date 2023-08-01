A black bear created havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Park officials confirm the bear has left the area. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

French Beach Provincial Park reopens after marauding bear forces closure

Park officials confirm bear has left the area after pawng tents and vehicles

French Beach Provincial Park reopened Monday after being closed last week due to a bear that caused damage to tents and managed to get into a vehicle.

According to B.C. Parks, it is believed the bear has left the park.

B.C. Parks staff and the Conservation Officer Service performed patrols throughout the weekend to monitor bear activity. No bears were found in the area. Wildlife cameras stationed in the campground failed to capture any bear footage.

B.C. Parks closed French Beach Provincial Park from Wednesday to Monday due to a food-conditioned bear in the area.

According to reports, the closure of French Beach Provincial Park was sparked around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a black bear wandered into four campsites, tearing tents and entering a vehicle.

