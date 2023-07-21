(Valhalla Helicopters/Facebook)

Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

Ryan Gould was flying with Kelowna-based Valhalla helicopters when he crashed

An online fundraiser has been started for the “selfless” helicopter pilot who died while fighting wildfires in Alberta, earlier this week.

On July 19, Ryan Gould, 41, a pilot for West Kelowna-based Valhalla helicopters, was working in northern Alberta as part of wildfire suppression efforts, when the helicopter he was flying crashed.

Gould was the only person in the helicopter when it crashed and despite resuscitation efforts by forestry workers, was declared dead shortly after the incident.

The pilot leaves behind a wife and two sons on their horse farm in Whitecourt, AB.

A GiveSendGo fundraiser has been started to help the Gould family navigate the coming months without their father and husband.

Kassidy Goodyer, the creator of the fundraiser describes Gould as a selfless man who was “loved by everyone.”

“This is a huge loss to our Valhalla family and teammates he worked within the industry. We will miss our friend greatly,” said Valhalla in a Facebook post.

Gould is the third person working to die while working to suppress wildfires across Canada in the past month.

Last week, Devyn Gale, a 19-year-old firefighter, died after a tree fell on her near Revelstoke, B.C.

Adam Yeadon, 25, died while fighting a wildfire near his home in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

