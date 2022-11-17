In late October, the Comox Valley Shooters women’s soccer team hosted a fundraising run in memory of their teammate, Caroline Bernard and her family. Photo submitted

Fundraising run continues legacy and supports victims of impaired driving

More than $2,000 raised last month to honour teammate, father

A Comox Valley soccer team has come together to honour the memory of their teammate while helping victims of drunk driving.

In late October, the Comox Valley Shooters women’s soccer team hosted a fundraising run in memory of their teammate, Caroline Bernard and her family.

In 2020, Caroline and her mother Margarita held an inaugural fundraising run for MADD Comox Valley to honour Goyo Bernard.

In July 2016, Goyo Bernard was killed by an impaired driver on Cliffe Avenue while walking on the sidewalk next to his wife Margarita. During the trial and afterward, the pair received support from the Comox Valley chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and wanted to use the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the organization.

Tragically, Goyo’s daughter Caroline died in Deep Bay two years ago.

The run raised $2,159, said Leslie Wells, Comox Valley MADD chapter president, and funds will also be used to assist campaigns advocating for sober driving.

She added events such as the run are essential because they bring awareness to the issue of impaired driving.

“Sadly, many in this community have had their lives permanently altered by someone’s decision to drive impaired. This run honours Goyo Bernard and the many others who have been injured or killed by impaired driving, and raises funds needed to support those victims of this violent crime.”

The run is set to become an annual fundraising event.

For more information about MADD Comox Valley, visit maddchapters.ca/comoxvalley or email ComoxValleyMadd@gmail.com.


