GasBuddy’s price tracking map shows the cost of gas at some pumps in Metro Vancouver Sept. 29 has hit a record high of $2.339 per litre. (GasBuddy/screenshot)

Gas hits unprecedented $2.399 per litre in parts of Metro Vancouver

Expert predicts price could hit $2.42 per litre by Friday

The price of gas shot up to a new high in parts of Metro Vancouver Thursday (Sept. 29).

Drivers fueling up at stations in Port Coquitlam, New Westminster, Richmond and elsewhere will now be paying $2.399 per litre for regular fuel.

And things may only get worse. Price predicting and tracking website Gas Wizard is forecasting another jump to $2.419 per litre by Friday.

Things appear to be slightly better in Greater Victoria so far, with the highest price reported on tracking website GasBuddy Thursday morning at $2.299 per litre. There too though, Gas Wizard is predicting a jump to $2.419.

Elsewhere in the province, things are expected to remain just below the $2 per litre mark. Gas Wizard says by Friday both Kelowna and Kamloops drivers will see prices around $1.929 per litre. Those in Prince George are expected to pay even less at $1.899 per litre.

Compared to other major Canadian cities, Vancouver gas prices are, as usual, by far the highest. In Toronto, Gas Wizard says the highest price at the pump is $1.539 per litre. In Montreal it’s $1.689, in Calgary it’s $1.499, in Halifax it’s $1.525 and in Regina it’s $1.759.

READ ALSO: 'Hundreds of thousands' waiting for medical imaging in B.C., radiologists say

Gas pricesMetro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

