The price of gas is hitting record highs in Greater Victoria on Feb. 16. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)

Gas price soars to record-breaking 179.9 cents per litre in Greater Victoria

Previous record set with 176.9 cents per litre in early January

The cost of gas is once again hitting record highs in Greater Victoria, with prices expected to soar even further by summertime.

Several gas stations in the region are showing prices at 179.9 cents per litre as of Wednesday morning (Feb. 16). That’s up nearly 15 cents from the night before when most gas stations were selling around the 165.9 mark.

The jump is just a couple of days behind Vancouver, where prices hit 180.9 cents per litre on Monday.

The average price of gas throughout B.C. Wednesday is 173.5 cents per litre, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), the highest of any province.

Victoria’s previous record was set in early January at 176.9 cents per litre.

Analysts are predicting B.C. gas prices could hit $2 a litre by the end of summer.

Other Island low prices this morning, according to Gasbuddy include:

  • Duncan $1.59.9
  • Nanaimo $1.59.9
  • Comox Valley $1.58.9
  • Port Alberni $1.65.9

Prices in those communities are higher at most stations

