Aug. 8 is national ‘sneak a zucchini onto your neighbour’s porch’ day, a way for gardeners to share any surplus squash. (Igor Osinchuk/Unsplash photo)

Get ready to sneak some zucchini onto your neighbour’s porch Aug. 8

National day offers gardeners a cunning way to get rid of surplus squash

Attention, gardeners – if you’ve got an over-abundance of zucchini, there’s an easy way to resolve the issue this Tuesday.

Aug. 8 is national ‘sneak some zucchini onto your neighbour’s porch’ day, an idea spawned from the fertility of the popular plant.

As every gardener knows, vines will be busy producing hundreds of tiny squash at this time of year and, if not picked, they can quickly grow to an enormous size.

It’s something you may catch White Rock resident Jenni Holland doing (but not if she’s quick enough).

“We have so much wonderful local fresh market vegetables and zucchini is a very healthy vegetable that grows in abundance,” she said in an email to Black Press Media.

“The imagination on how to sneak (the zucchini onto the porch) is fun… a jar of pickles or mini-cucumber or two would, in my opinion, also count as participating,” she shared.

It’s an easy way to have some fun with your neighbours and share freshly grown produce, she noted.

“Sunshine Coast residents and parts of Vancouver Island have already been doing this for years. Size doesn’t matter.”

The trick to sneaking surplus zucchini onto your neighbour’s porch is apparently, to be quiet about it, and do it at the right time.

“To celebrate it, you simply wait until the dead of night and quietly creep up to your neighbours’ front doors, leaving plenty of zucchini for them to enjoy,” suggested an Old Farmer’s Almanac article.

It also suggested sharing extra vegetable bounty with local food banks or community food pantries.

