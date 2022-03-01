Getting their hands dirty

Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society left their perminant mark on a new project in Comox

Fred Tutt, president of the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society writes his name in freshly-poured cement at the future home of Cypress Gardens on Balmoral Avenue in Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak

It was a hands-on type of day for members of the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society board as they left their permanent mark on a new project in Comox.

On Tuesday, members of the board of the directors placed their names and handprints into newly-poured concrete to celebrate the completion of the forms being poured at the Cypress Garden site at 1582 Balmoral Ave.

The housing project features 52 one-bedroom, one-bathroom suites designed for low-to-moderate income seniors and persons with disabilities. The building will feature community space, laundry rooms on each floor, a walking path going around the perimeter of the property and other features to ensure accessibility for all types of people and the difficulties they may face.

It is estimated the facility will be ready for residents in late spring 2023.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Comox affordable housing project breaks ground

Comox