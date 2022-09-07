GHG strategy to address landfill emissions in Comox Strathcona

A landfill capture and disposal system has been installed at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre. File photo

In response to a motion from Will-Cole Hamilton, the Comox Strathcona Waste Management board directed staff to develop a greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) strategy to address corporate emissions. At the Sept. 1 meeting, the Courtenay director discovered that no GHG reduction plans have been in place.

In May, Cole-Hamilton had motioned at a CVRD board meeting for a reduction plan to include emissions from the regional landfill, but a staff report showed that only a small fraction of emissions from CSWM would be attributed to the CVRD, and covered by their plan.

“So the emissions from our solid waste facilities are the responsibility of CSWM to address,” Cole-Hamilton said to The Record.

Landfills in B.C. are regulated to capture and dispose of landfill gas emissions. A capture and disposal system has been installed at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre, and is under construction at the Campbell River facility.

Cole-Hamilton notes that emissions from CSWM facilities are 15 times the GHGs of all other CVRD services combined.

“I think to not be developing a plan at this point would be falling short of our responsibility to try and manage these emissions wisely,” he said at the CSWM meeting.

Once the strategy is drafted, staff will report back to CSWM at a future meeting.



