Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Governments to announce recovery plan for B.C. agriculture industry after floods

Announcement billed as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province’s history

A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.

The B.C. and federal agriculture ministers were scheduled to make an announcement, billing it as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province’s history.

Record rains combined with overflowing rivers in mid-November swamped farmland in several areas of southern B.C. and Vancouver Island.

In the Sumas Prairie, a prime agricultural area in Abbotsford, water flooded barns, fields and homes.

Thousands of animals were killed, most of them chickens and hogs, whose owners couldn’t rescue them before the water moved in.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said the storms were the most costly severe weather event in B.C.’s history with an insured value loss of about $450 million, although that doesn’t factor in the damage to several highways and other infrastructure, or the cost to those who were uninsured.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Princeton flood donations released in massive giveaway

Agriculture

Previous story
Veterans Affairs poised to lose hundreds of staff hired to deal with claims backlog
Next story
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Just Posted

Women who created dresses for the ‘Noojim Owin’ installation at the Comox Valley Art Gallery will lead this year’s Women’s Memorial March on Monday, Feb. 14. Photo supplied
Women’s Memorial March set for Feb. 14 in Courtenay

Tarn Blakely, 16, will be donating her hair to help a couple of worthy causes. Foundations Hair Salon will be doing the cut in late February. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth getting first haircut at 16 for good causes

The final pour on the 5th Street Bridge project got going on Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crews pour final concrete on Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge Friday night

‘Beach Fire – Point Holmes’ by Laurie Martz is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, Feb. 10-March 5. Photo supplied
Members share the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox