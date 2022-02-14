File photo

File photo

Grand Forks man found dead after ‘tragic accident,’ Mounties say

The death is being investigated by the B.C. Coroner Service

A man was found dead at the scene of a small fire on the city’s western outskirts Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

READ MORE: Motorist killed in Highway 3 crash was a Castlegar man: Grand Forks RCMP

Mounties and fire fighters were called to the fire on the 3600-block of Mill Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. The deceased was a Grand Forks resident in his late 60s, who breathed with the aide of bottled oxygen, Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette Monday, Feb. 14.

Calling the fire “a tragic accident,” Peppler said Mounties turned over their investigation to a B.C. coroner who attended the scene. The man’s family was notified right away.

Rich Piché, Dep. Fire Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, said the fire burned a small section of the man’s bachelor suite.

It’s not clear when the fire started, but Piché said it had burned itself out before he got to the scene. Oxygen tanks found at the scene suggest it started when the man’s breathing supply accidentally caught fire, he said.

The Coroner’s Service has not yet released the specific cause of death.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand ForksRCMP

Previous story
Tequila thief sought by Comox Valley RCMP

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
Body of missing Comox Valley woman located

Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge is slated to reopen Thursday. File photo
5th Street Bridge in Courtenay to reopen Thursday

Rosa ‘Abraham Darby.’ The pale pink rose suggests “joy.” Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Love is definitely in the air

Thomas Munson will be presenting a webinar on Garry oak ecosystems, Feb. 20. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature presents a webinar on Garry oak ecosystems