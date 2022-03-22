The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)

The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)

Grand opening of new Sooke library postponed as rotating strikes impact VIRL system

Unionized librarians demanding higher wages, better working conditions

Sooke’s month-old library is postponing its official grand opening, as unionized Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) workers continue rotating job action.

The branch has been open to the public since Feb. 25, but had plans to celebrate its inception on Saturday (March 26).

Communications director David Carson said VIRL decided postponing the official launch would be in the best interest of everyone. Librarians with BC General Employees’ Union Local 702 are in the midst of bargaining talks with VIRL for higher wages and better work conditions.

READ ALSO: Librarians write to trustees, picket in front of branches as VIRL strike escalates

Carson said a new date will be announced for the grand opening soon. He added that in the month the branch has been open, they’ve registered 597 library cards.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Sooke residents explore new library for first time

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LabourSooke

Previous story
Vancouver Island Regional Library strike shuts down Sidney branch for second day
Next story
Vanderhoof moves to install surveillance cameras at rainbow crosswalk

Just Posted

Just in Time Choirs present Resilience! at the Sid Williams Theatre Society April 30. Record file photo
Resilience! concert in Courtenay celebrates ability to bounce back

The newest Valley Vonka chocolate bars
Comox Valley Record launches Valley Vonka

Juan Calero is the owner/operator of HJ Landscaping; he also tends to landscaping at the Crown Isle Shopping Centre and for other businesses in the Valley. Photo submitted
Growing a life in Canada

Hunter Paulin was sentenced in provincial court in Courtenay March 21 for violent attack at a Comox gas station in 2021. File photo
Accused sentenced 5.5 years for Comox gas station attack