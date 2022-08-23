Gas prices across Greater Victoria are up 12 cents per litre. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Gas prices across Greater Victoria are up 12 cents per litre. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Greater Victoria sees gas prices jump 12 cents overnight

Prices further north on Vancouver Island have yet to follow suit

Gas prices are on the rise.

Some stations across Greater Victoria are still sticking to yesterday’s price of 184.9 cents per litre but others jumped overnight to 196.9.

GasBuddy is reporting the lowest price in the region at 180.9 cents per litre in Langford at Costco. Prices go up from there with other stations ranging in price from 184.9, 192.9 and 196.9 cents per litre.

The hike has yet to make its way north. GasBuddy reports the following common lows as of Tuesday morning:

Duncan: $1.79.9

Nanaimo: $1.83.9

Port Alberni: $1.84.9

Courtenay: $1.83.9

Campbell River: $1.80.9

The Courtenay Costco is reporting the lowest pricest of the communities polled, $1.76.9

ALSO READ: Surging gas prices compound inflation’s toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Gas prices

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Giving and joyful Langford mother remembered at her murderer’s sentencing
Next story
B.C. wildfires: Close to 40,000 hectares burned so far in 2022

Just Posted

Joyce Lindemulder performs a squat at the BCPA Fall Classic. Photo by @boldphotosbyshelly
Comox Valley woman takes up powerlifting at 61

Cumberland Fire Rescue made an emergency request for a new vehicle. Image, Facebook
Cumberland’s fire department stuck with need for new truck

More people on Denman and Hornby Islands will have high-speed internet as construction to lay subsea fibre optic cable nears completion. File photo
Denman, Hornby to benefit from stronger internet connections

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Pop-up banner image