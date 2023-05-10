Group gathers outside Courtenay council meeting to protest David Frisch’s choice to stay

A group gathers outside Comox Valley Regional District headquarters to protest the continued sitting of Coun. David Frisch, who wants to continue serving as a city councillor despite calls for resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)A group gathers outside Comox Valley Regional District headquarters to protest the continued sitting of Coun. David Frisch, who wants to continue serving as a city councillor despite calls for resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Coun. David Frisch and his wife Chantal enter the Comox Valley Regional District headquarters. A group of protesters stands by, with placards calling for his resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)Coun. David Frisch and his wife Chantal enter the Comox Valley Regional District headquarters. A group of protesters stands by, with placards calling for his resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)

A dozen people gathered outside a Courtenay city council meeting on Wednesday (May 10) to continue their calls for the resignation of Coun. David Frisch.

Placards reading “I support council,” and “wtf?” were held high, while others hovered at waist level in a small gathering outside the headquarters of Comox Valley Regional District – where city council meets each week.

Alex Clarke, who organized the protest, told the Record she simply wants Frisch to resign. Her grievance with the councillor stems from allegations in January, when his wife Chantal told police she had been assaulted.

“We believe his conduct, specifically the Chek News interview in which he called a physical fight ‘nothing crazy,’ means he needs help and should no longer be in a leadership role,” Clarke said.

Frisch was found not guilty of assault in the incident, and Chantal wrote a letter to the community explaining her side of the story, saying she “was misguided in making a statement that didn’t fully represent the situation.”

The Record reached out to Frisch for comment about the protest, but he did not respond by deadline.

ALSO: Courtenay councillor not guilty of assault

ALSO: Courtenay council censures Frisch; demands resignation


connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Previous story
Two people stabbed, one with a corkscrew, in separate incidents in downtown Nanaimo
Next story
Langley, B.C., isn’t the only hospital with long delays for emergency patients, doctors warn

Just Posted

A group gathers outside Comox Valley Regional District headquarters to protest the continued sitting of Coun. David Frisch, who wants to continue serving as a city councillor despite calls for resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Group gathers outside Courtenay council meeting to protest David Frisch’s choice to stay

Jane Dawson, a recent graduate of the CVRR 5k Clinic, completes the Bazan Bay 5k Photo credit: Joe Camilleri
Comox Valley runners excel at Bazen Bay 5k

Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. (Still from trailer)
Documentary recounts 75th anniversary of historic conflict between Israel and Palestine

The Haighs the standards they’ve since set for themselves when importing products to sell at their garden centre. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Paradise Plants setting standards for their business

Pop-up banner image