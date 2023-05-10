Group gathers outside Courtenay council meeting to protest David Frisch’s choice to stay

A group gathers outside Comox Valley Regional District headquarters to protest the continued sitting of Coun. David Frisch, who wants to continue serving as a city councillor despite calls for resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record) Coun. David Frisch and his wife Chantal enter the Comox Valley Regional District headquarters. A group of protesters stands by, with placards calling for his resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)

A dozen people gathered outside a Courtenay city council meeting on Wednesday (May 10) to continue their calls for the resignation of Coun. David Frisch.

Placards reading “I support council,” and “wtf?” were held high, while others hovered at waist level in a small gathering outside the headquarters of Comox Valley Regional District – where city council meets each week.

Alex Clarke, who organized the protest, told the Record she simply wants Frisch to resign. Her grievance with the councillor stems from allegations in January, when his wife Chantal told police she had been assaulted.

“We believe his conduct, specifically the Chek News interview in which he called a physical fight ‘nothing crazy,’ means he needs help and should no longer be in a leadership role,” Clarke said.

Frisch was found not guilty of assault in the incident, and Chantal wrote a letter to the community explaining her side of the story, saying she “was misguided in making a statement that didn’t fully represent the situation.”

The Record reached out to Frisch for comment about the protest, but he did not respond by deadline.

ALSO: Courtenay councillor not guilty of assault

ALSO: Courtenay council censures Frisch; demands resignation



connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council