File photo of CVRD building.

Hamir out as Comox Valley Regional District Area B director

For the third straight term, the Comox Valley Regional District Area B will have a new director.

Unofficial results posted by the Comox Valley Regional District show Arzeena Hamir losing her seat to Richard Hardy by 23 votes – 766 to 743. The third candidate for Area B, Keith Stevens, garnered 89 votes.

The incumbents in the other two areas retained their seats.

Daniel Arbour secured 80 per cent of the popular vote in Area A to defeat challengers Tamara Meggitt and Gordon Kennedy.

Arbour received 1,807 votes, compared to 346 for Meggitt and 99 for Kennedy.

In Area C, incumbent Edwin Grieve will serve a fifth term, after defeating challenger Matthew Ellis, 1039-356.

As for school trustees, Chelsea McCannel-Keene will represent Area A. She garnered 1,112 votes to easily win over Kat Hawksby (476 votes) and Keith Porteous (362). Hawksby was a school trustee for Courtenay in the previous term.

Cristi May Sacht has retained her seat in Area C, defeating challenger Kendall Packham, 600-540.

Michelle Waite was acclaimed in Area B.

Alex Allen (323 votes) and Grant Scott (286) are the new Island Trust Hornby Island trustees. Jeffrey Rabena (269) finished third.

Denman Island’s trustees are David Graham ( 387 votes) and Sam Borthwick (359 votes). David Critchley (246) and Wesley Ritter (55) were also on the ballot.

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
Comox town hall. Black Press file photo
At the Florence Filberg Centre, a lineup of about 15 people waited outside the building around noon to cast their ballot. Photo by Erin Haluschak
In Kimberley, voting will take place at McKim School, 689 Rotary Drive, between the voting hours of 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.
