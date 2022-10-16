Hamir out as Comox Valley Regional District Area B director

For the third straight term, the Comox Valley Regional District Area B will have a new director.

Unofficial results posted by the Comox Valley Regional District show Arzeena Hamir losing her seat to Richard Hardy by 23 votes – 766 to 743. The third candidate for Area B, Keith Stevens, garnered 89 votes.

The incumbents in the other two areas retained their seats.

Daniel Arbour secured 80 per cent of the popular vote in Area A to defeat challengers Tamara Meggitt and Gordon Kennedy.

Arbour received 1,807 votes, compared to 346 for Meggitt and 99 for Kennedy.

In Area C, incumbent Edwin Grieve will serve a fifth term, after defeating challenger Matthew Ellis, 1039-356.

As for school trustees, Chelsea McCannel-Keene will represent Area A. She garnered 1,112 votes to easily win over Kat Hawksby (476 votes) and Keith Porteous (362). Hawksby was a school trustee for Courtenay in the previous term.

Cristi May Sacht has retained her seat in Area C, defeating challenger Kendall Packham, 600-540.

Michelle Waite was acclaimed in Area B.

Alex Allen (323 votes) and Grant Scott (286) are the new Island Trust Hornby Island trustees. Jeffrey Rabena (269) finished third.

Denman Island’s trustees are David Graham ( 387 votes) and Sam Borthwick (359 votes). David Critchley (246) and Wesley Ritter (55) were also on the ballot.

Comox Valley Regional DistrictElection 2022