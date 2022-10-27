Jade Hansen stands in front of her collection of coats from a past clothing drive. Photo submitted.

Jade Hansen stands in front of her collection of coats from a past clothing drive. Photo submitted.

Hansen’s annual Valley coat drive returns for those in need

She has filled trailers with coats, clothes, sweaters, toques, mitts and warm clothes

It’s been nearly 12 years, but Jade Hansen desire to help those who need warm clothes has not lessened.

The former G.P. Vanier student strives to make winters a little bit warmer for those less fortunate, as she has spent the past decade organizing her annual jacket and warm coat drive.

“I feel the need has been going up since we started,” she explained. “It’s really amazing to see people around the community wearing clothes that I know were donated through the drive.”

In past years, more than 800 families have been helped, and Hansen said the continued support has been “unbelievable.” Previously, she has filled trailers with coats, clothes, sweaters, toques, mitts and warm clothes.

In addition to clean, warm clothing items, Hansen is also accepting donations of sealed, boxed feminine hygiene products to donate to women who may not have access to them (something she has done in the past) as well as non-perishable food and cash.

This afternoon, her goal is to top 4,000 pounds of donated items.

“I want this year to be very, very big,” she added.

Jade’s Coats for the Homeless will take place on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3235 Comox Road. Early donation drop-off is available; for more information message Jade on Facebook by searching for Jade’s Coats for the Homeless.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraising

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Islamic State member released on bail to live in Chilliwack
Next story
Comox Strathcona Waste Management tipping fees going up Jan. 1

Just Posted

The Comox Strathcona Waste Management district will be increasing tipping fees in January, 2023. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Comox Strathcona Waste Management tipping fees going up Jan. 1

Author Jordan Scott’s book I Talk Like A River was a 2020 New York Times Best Children’s Book of the Year. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Finding his voice

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner will play at this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. (Photo by Kendrahopephotography)
Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Pop-up banner image