Hansen’s annual Valley coat drive returns for those in need

Jade Hansen stands in front of her collection of coats from a past clothing drive. Photo submitted.

It’s been nearly 12 years, but Jade Hansen desire to help those who need warm clothes has not lessened.

The former G.P. Vanier student strives to make winters a little bit warmer for those less fortunate, as she has spent the past decade organizing her annual jacket and warm coat drive.

“I feel the need has been going up since we started,” she explained. “It’s really amazing to see people around the community wearing clothes that I know were donated through the drive.”

In past years, more than 800 families have been helped, and Hansen said the continued support has been “unbelievable.” Previously, she has filled trailers with coats, clothes, sweaters, toques, mitts and warm clothes.

In addition to clean, warm clothing items, Hansen is also accepting donations of sealed, boxed feminine hygiene products to donate to women who may not have access to them (something she has done in the past) as well as non-perishable food and cash.

This afternoon, her goal is to top 4,000 pounds of donated items.

“I want this year to be very, very big,” she added.

Jade’s Coats for the Homeless will take place on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3235 Comox Road. Early donation drop-off is available; for more information message Jade on Facebook by searching for Jade’s Coats for the Homeless.



