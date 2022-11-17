It was police service dog Halla to the rescue on Nov. 16 after a woman went missing from Duncan. (RCMP photo)

Happy ending to Cowichan missing persons case thanks to police dog

58-year-old Duncan woman recovering

A 58-year-old Duncan woman was found safe thanks to police services dog Halla on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The woman is recovering after getting disoriented during a cold and foggy evening walk.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP was called in just after 5 a.m. after the woman’s roommate became concerned that she had not returned home from an evening walk the night before.

RCMP officers requested the assistance from Halla and her human handler, as well as the Cowichan Search and Rescue team. Halla found the woman after about an hour and a half of searching. She was in an open field near Westholme Road and was suffering from mild hypothermia.

“Our police dog services are an invaluable asset to our operations, including searches for missing persons,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance to be further assessed medically.”

missing person

