Harbour Air recently announced in addition to restarting their Comox-Vancouver route, they will be starting a new Comox-Powell River route beginning May 1. (Harbour Air Seaplanes photo)

Harbour Air offering new Comox-Powell River route; Vancouver route restarts

Flight from Comox-Powell River is 20 minutes from marina

Comox Valley residents heading to Powell River can now get there in a fraction of the time thanks to a new route from Harbour Air Seaplanes.

The Richmond-based floatplane service recently announced in addition to restarting their Comox-Vancouver route, they will be starting a new Comox-Powell River route beginning May 1.

In late February, the company announced the route will leave the Comox Marina twice daily – at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and leave Powell River to Comox at the same times. The flights are 20 minutes and fares start at $86.

Flights between Comox and downtown Vancouver return March 6 with twice daily flights leaving Comox at 9 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. and returning from Vancouver at 7:50 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Flight times to and from Vancouver are 50 minutes.


Comox

