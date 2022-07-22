Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)
There was a heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack on Friday.

Drones were in the air, heavy armoured vehicles and ATVs were on the ground, and police were seen in camouflage.

There are unconfirmed reports that RCMP were searching for Eric John Shestalo in the area.

Shestalo, 50, has been identified as the alleged shooter by the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a double homicide Thursday, July 21 on McNaught Avenue in Chilliwack.

READ MORE: IHIT investigates triple shooting in Chilliwack

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. where two women died. A man was also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 2 women dead in Chilliwack shooting, suspect still at large

Rumours on social media on July 22 stated that RCMP had found Shestalo, but IHIT stated otherwise.

“Because there is a public safety concern related to this investigation, if that information was true or believed to be true by IHIT, we would be releasing that information immediately after it was learned,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

 

