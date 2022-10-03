Heavy rain swells rivers, causing floods in much of Thailand

Heavy rain in northern, northeastern and central Thailand worsened severe flooding in many parts of the country on Monday, as authorities ordered the release of water into already overflowing rivers from dams that were filled to capacity.

Many areas were already flooded from seasonal monsoon rains when the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which earlier tore through the Philippines and Vietnam, swept through parts of the country last week.

Among the areas hit by flooding were Chiang Mai, a large city and tourist center in the north, and Sukhothai, an ancient capital and archaeological site that draws many visitors.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that floods had impacted at least 45,000 households in 35 provinces.

In Chiang Mai, provincial disaster officials warned people with homes near the Ping River to move their property to higher ground, even as some areas were already inundated.

Officials also issued urgent flood warnings to residents of the north-central provinces of Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phichit after the Yom River spilled over its banks.

In Ubon Ratchathani in the northeast, more than 7,000 people were moved into 60 shelters after the Moon River overflowed, as rescue workers waded through waist-high water to help residents evacuate.

In Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, provincial authorities constructed a flood wall with more than 300,000 sand bags along about 10 kilometers (six miles) of the Chao Phraya River to try to prevent flooding from reaching key areas, Thai PBS public television reported on its website.

RELATED: In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

B.C. Floods 2021Thailand

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after showing Halloween prank video with fake decapitations

Just Posted

Melanie McCollum will seek a second term as Courtenay councillor in the Oct. 15 election. Photo supplied
Courtenay council candidate suspends active campaigning while dealing with family emergency

Volunteers Planting at Kus-kus-sum on April 2, 2022. Photo by Graeme Robertson
Organizers welcome volunteers for upcoming Kus-kus-sum fall planting duties

Edwin Grieve (centre) and friends sing the final tune to close out the evening at the 2021 CVCDA Telethon at the Sid Williams Theatre.
Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon will have a live audience this year

A black-headed grosbeak patient at the Mountainaire Avian rescue Society hospital. Photo supplied
MARS Moment: Change of seasons means an increase in migrating birds

Pop-up banner image