High river flow warning on the Puntledge: BC Hydro

April was the second wettest on record for precipitation in the upper watershed

The precipitation and water inflows in February and March were below normal in the Comox Valley, noted BC Hydro in an update Wednesday (May 3).

Precipitation in the upper watershed in February was 84 per cent of normal and March was 46 per cent of normal, explained Stephen Watson, stakeholder engagement advisor for BC Hydro.

Water inflows into Comox Lake Reservoir in February were 77 per cent of normal, and in March were only 36 per cent, setting a new record low for the month of March in 60 years of data.

“March was dry and cool. The dry trend continued into early April and then the moderate storms came through one after another, making the month of April the second wettest on record for precipitation in the upper watershed,” he said.

Precipitation in April was about 200 per cent of normal.

“The wet month was needed. The warmer temperatures since late April have started the snowmelt and we’re seeing good water inflows into Comox Lake Reservoir.”

BC Hydro’s initial water supply forecast for the February to September period, done in early February, was for water inflows over those eight months to be around 96 per cent of normal.

Watson added the Puntledge River powerhouse is running at full capacity.

The Comox Lake Reservoir generally operates between 131 metes above sea level to about 135.3 metres. The reservoir hit a low of 132.8 metres on April 6. Since that time it has slowly risen and is now at 134.6 metres.

“Our goal each summer is to have the Comox Lake Reservoir full by the time all of the snow has melted, usually by late June or early July,” noted Watson. “That will not be a problem this summer. After that, we will then conserve water to manage the system as we move into the summer and fall based on the weather conditions.”

High Puntledge River flows in response to snowmelt – public safety notice

To control the Comox Lake Reservoir, BC Hydro will triple the water discharge from the Comox Dam to about 90 to 110 cubic metres per second (m3/s) on Thursday (May 11) night. BC Hydro is targeting a flow rate that controls the reservoir level and also benefits a water use interest – kayakers.

Only expert kayakers will be able to take advantage of the water abundance. The Browns River, which flows into the Puntledge River, is flowing at around 20 m3/s.

Water inflows into the Comox Lake Reservoir later this week may be greater than 100 m3/s.

For public safety, BC Hydro is asking the public to stay away from the Puntledge River from Thursday night through May 14 as the river flows will be fast and dangerous. Danger safety signage will be in place by Thursday evening.

The number of higher water releases from the dam will depend on the rate of snowmelt over the next month or two.



