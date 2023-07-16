High winds force closure of Highway 4 east of Port Alberni

Rock scaling has begun on Highway 4 at Cameron Bluffs east of Port Alberni. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will start daily closures to advance remediation work at the scene of the Cameron Bluffs wildfire on July 17k, 2023, and continue until sometime in mid-August. (MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION PHOTO)

High winds around Cameron Lake have temporarily closed Highway 4 east of Port Alberni.

A seven-kilometre portion of the highway between Cathedral Grove/ MacMillan Provincial Park and Koen Road has been subject to closures since the 229-hectare Cameron Bluffs wildfire started in early June. The area has been single lane-alternating traffic around an area where large cranes are supporting a metal screen across the rock bluff. The area is subject to closure when winds hit a certain speed.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the highway at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. Winds are expected to abate around 8 p.m., and an update is expected at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday at drivebc.ca.

Weekday closures to start Monday, July 17

The full closure comes less than a day before the highway will undergo temporary closures during the week to allow additional rock scaling and felling of danger trees as a result of the wildfire. The fire is under control and BC Wildfire does not expect it to spread. Crews continue to patrol the area and extinguish hot spots.

Beginning Monday, July 17 this portion of the highway will be closed Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30—5:30 p.m. to allow for safe rock scaling. Transportation ministry officials say the work needs to be done before winds and rain pick up in the fall in order to full reopen the highway to two-day traffic.

During weekdays there will be two openings of one hour each to release traffic midday:

– Westbound from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— Eastbound from 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Tourism Tofino suggests anyone travelling west leave Nanaimo no later than 7:45 a.m. to make the 9 a.m. closure and leave no later than 10:15 a.m. to make the 11:30 a.m. opening.

Going eastbound, Tourism Tofino suggests leaving Tofino no later than 6:30 a.m. to make the 9 a.m. closure and leave no later than 10 a.m. to make the 12:30 p.m. opening.

After 5 p.m. the road will be open to single lane-alternating traffic again. There will not be closures on weekends or statutory holidays. Oversized loads and vehicles requiring permits must use the detour route.

The current opening times cater to the movement of essential goods as well as commuters travelling through Highway 4, according to the transportation ministry. Traffic performance will be monitored throughout the closures to see if any additional adjustments will be required.

The detour route through Lake Cowichan remains open although the pilot cars are no longer operating. The road has also not been graded due to extreme fire danger.

Drivers can keep up to date on the status of Highway 4 online at driveBC.ca and www.tranbc.ca/current-travel-advisories/.

