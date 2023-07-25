Crews work on rock scaling on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY BC TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE)

High winds once again force closure of Highway 4 east of Port Alberni

The area is subject to closure when winds hit a certain speed

Highway 4 east of Port Alberni has been temporarily closed once again due to high winds.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Tuesday (July 25) afternoon that the highway has been closed in both directions due to high winds. Crews are monitoring conditions for when the highway can re-open.

According to Drive BC, the next update isn’t expected until 4:30 p.m.

A seven-kilometre portion of the highway between Cathedral Grove/MacMillan Provincial Park and Koen Road has been subject to closures since a 229-hectare Cameron Bluffs wildfire started in early June.

The area has been single lane-alternating traffic around an area where large cranes are supporting a metal screen across the rock bluff. The area is subject to closure when winds hit a certain speed; the cranes have to be lowered, which puts the site at increased risk of falling debris.

