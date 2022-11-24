Highway 14 reopened after head-on crash between Langford and Sooke

Sooke Road will be closed for the next few hours. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person sent to hospital after cube van veered into oncoming traffic and hit car

Police have reopened Sooke Road after a head-on crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday (Nov. 24) morning.

The collision happened after a cube van veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mazda CX5 near the 3800-block of Sooke Road in Langford at around 11:30 a.m.

Earlier reports suggested the road would be closed for several hours, but it was reopened by 2 p.m.

Police determined the cube truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the Mazda, according to a news release. The driver of the Mazda, a 56-year-old woman, was the only occupant of her vehicle and was taken to hospital to be assessed for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation and police are working to determine why the driver of the cube truck veered into the oncoming lane.

So far, police have ruled out impairment as a cause.

