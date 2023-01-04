Hornby Island homes account for 3 of the top-10 valued properties in the Comox Valley

This home at 850 High Salal Dr. in Hornby made the top 10 highest value assessments in the Comox Valley, as per BC Assessment. ‘Eagle House,’ as it is known, came in at No. 10 on the list. Black Press file photo The Comox home at 155 Willow Way (bottom right), is currently on the market, via Royal LePage. Photo via MLS® # 916880 A property at 5250 Shields Rd. on Hornby Island has its own peninsula in Tribune Bay, featuring a full kilometre of oceanfront. Map via BCassessment.ca

BC Assessments has published its property assessments for July 2022 and while the Comox Valley was not represented among the highest-valued homes in the province, there are still some local gems.

Fanny Bay mansion

Topping the list is a property at 340 Berray Rd., in Fanny Bay, valued at $7,690,000.

The oceanfront 12,954 square-foot home (9,400 sq. ft. main floor, 3,554-second floor) features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits on 32 acres of land. (The land alone is valued at $3,157,000).

Luxury in Comox

Coming in at the No. 2 spot, at just a shade under $5 million, is the property at 1611 Comox Ave., Comox.

The assessed value of this two-storey custom home is $4,992,000.

This 7,552 sq. ft. home includes a first-floor area of 4,576 sq. ft., as well as a 1,225 sq. ft. second floor, and a 1,751 sq. ft. finished basement. The five-bed, five-bath home sits on 2.547 acres, just east of Filberg Park.

Home sweet Hornby home

A Hornby Island resident boasts the No. 3 valued property in the Comox Valley.

The home at 745 Central Rd. comes in at $4,824,000, although 77 per cent of that is the land itself. The 46.5-acre lot is valued at $3,727,000, with a three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,500 sq. ft. rancher on the property.

Orchard Park beauty

On the other side of Filberg lodge from the No. 2 house, the property at 60 Orchard Park Dr. comes in at No. 4 on the list. This 6,709 sq. ft., two-storey custom-built home features four bedrooms, five baths, on 1.371 acres. It is valued at $4,640,000.

Rural respite

North of Courtenay, near Kitty Coleman Provincial Park, sits the No. 5 valued property in the Comox Valley.

A 10-year-old, two-storey custom-built home at 6540 Eagles Dr. is listed at $4,475,000. The five-bedroom, five-bath, oceanfront property sits on 4.941 acres of land. The 3,770 sq. ft. home has a 2,623 sq. ft. main floor.

Another Hornby hit

A property at 5250 Shields Rd. on Hornby Island comes in at No. 6 on the list, valued at $4,424,000.

The home itself is a 42-year-old one-storey custom-built house. The 4,574 sq. ft. house has three bedrooms and three baths, with a 1,638 sq. ft. finished basement. But it’s the location that makes this home such a jewel. The 14.388-acre lot has its own peninsula in Tribune Bay, featuring a full kilometre of oceanfront.

Merville manor

A sprawling, 7,788 sq. ft. one-storey home at 7939 Lenwood Rd., in Merville, is the seventh-highest valued property in the Comox Valley, assessed at $4.25 million.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom house, built in 2008, sits on 17.9 acres of heavily forested land, reaching the ocean, just south of Williams Beach.

Willow Way wonder

It’s back to Comox for No. 8 on the list – 155 Willow Way.

This property, which includes a three-bedroom, five-bathroom house is assessed at $4,053,000.

The 8,852 sq. ft., two-storey house features a 2,442 sq. ft. finished basement, on .988 acres, with spectacular ocean views and a view of the Comox Harbour off to the left.

And if you are in the market, the home is currently listed through Royal LePage.

Miraculous setting

A Miracle Beach property lands at No. 9 on the list, with a value of $3,961,000.

This 4,643 sq. ft., one-storey, five-bedroom, four-bath home at 1680 Miracle Beach Rd. sits on a 4.935-acre lot overlooking Elma Bay.

Third entry for Hornby

The 10th highest-value residential property in the Comox Valley is once again on Hornby Island, giving it three of the top 10 properties on the list.

The property at 2850 High Salal Dr. is assessed at $3,759,000, which includes a two-storey house on 8.718 acres of land.

The 40-year-old 3,835 sq. ft. home (3,255 main floor) known as Eagle House, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and stunning panoramic views of the ocean.

