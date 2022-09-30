Hundreds gather for walk in Courtenay for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Andy Everson addressed the crowd Friday (Sept. 30) at Simms Park as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Hundreds of people gathered at Simms Millenium Park at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) as part of the opening ceremonies for the Comox Valley Spirt Walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Andy Everson spoke and addressed the crowd at the event, which was hosted by MIKI’SIW Métis Association and the Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society.

Participants can register at Simms Millenium Park on 5th Street to receive a map of the predetermined walking route. Participants can drop in anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to walk the route, reading and learning along the route.

The walk will take approximately 20 minutes.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Orange Shirt Day