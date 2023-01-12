Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Hundreds of jobs affected as Canfor announces pulp line closure at B.C. mill

Vancouver-based company blames a lack of fibre for its pulp operations

An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill.

The Vancouver-based company made the announcement about the permanent closure Wednesday, blaming a lack of fibre for its pulp operations.

The Canfor statement says the specialty paper facility at the mill will stay open.

Canfor Pulp president and CEO Kevin Edgson says the company will begin an “orderly wind down process” over the next few months and expects to close the pulp line by the first quarter of 2023.

He says Canfor will be working to support affected employees through the transition.

The shut down will result in a reduction of 280,000 tonnes of market kraft pulp annually.

Canfor says the decision to close the pulp line at the Prince George mill came after an “extensive analysis” of its operations and the long-term supply of fibre in the area.

“In recent years, several sawmills have permanently closed in the Prince George region due to reductions in the allowable annual cut and challenges accessing cost-competitive fibre,” Edgson says in the statement.

Canfor needs to “rightsize” its operating platform, he says, and the statement says the company regrets the effect the closure will have on its employees, their families and the businesses that support it and the local community.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFP, TSX:CFX)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: 13 severely emaciated Cane Corso dogs seized from breeder in Clearwater

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryJobsnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flurry of weather warnings for B.C. south coast, with up to 120 mm of rain forecast
Next story
BC Hydro advises to stay clear of Puntledge River

Just Posted

The Winter 2023 Comox Valley ElderCollege Lecture Series - Herstory: BC Women of Note - features six outstanding women who have made significant contributions to fields as varied as astronomy, indigenous language revitalization, marine science, choral music, and nursing practice. Pictured, top row, from left - Fiona Blackburn, Sally Thorne, Brenda Matthews. Bottom row (from left) Tłakwama’ogwa Sara Child, Verena Tunnicliffe, Sarah Crowe. Photo supplied
Comox Valley ElderCollege offers virtual option for Winter Lecture Series

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel is a kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. Photo by the Comox Valley SPCA
Comox Valley SPCA hoping for a match for dog in care for nearly 200 days

"Conservation Implications of Clear-cutting around Strathcona Provincial Park" is the discussion at the next CV Nature meeting, Jan. 15. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature webinar looks at the effect of clearcutting in Strathcona Provincial Park

Martha Ponting, Wilma Millette and Pat Acton (l to r) up-cycling the past to create a Steampunk’d future that never existed. Photo supplied
Courtenay gallery goes back to the future with Steampunk’d exhibit