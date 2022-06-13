Discovery Harbour in Campbell River was the scene of a police shooting on Monday, June 13. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror

IIO BC investigating police shooting in Campbell River

Man suspected in homicide was holding hostages at Discovery Harbour when shot and killed by RCMP

Two are dead after a violent Monday morning in Campbell River.

The RCMP, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, and crisis negotiators responded to a report of a homicide at the Discovery Harbour Marina shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

The man suspected in the homicide was holding hostages when first responders arrived.

According to the RCMP, officers confirmed the safety of the hostages, and made contact with the suspect.

Attempts were made to negotiate with the man, who was reported to be in possession of a weapon. While interacting with him, shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

READ MORE: IIO head talks about investigation into fatal police shooting in Campbell River

READ MORE: Probe of fatal shooting of Wet’suwet’en man in Campbell River needs Indigenous oversight: First Nation leaders

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has been notified and will be investigating police actions.

This is the second police shooting in Campbell River the IIO is investigating in 2022. The first occurred after RCMP engaged a shoplifting suspect carrying a weapon in April.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Campbell River RCMP Major Crimes Unit are also running a concurrent investigation into the homicide and ask that anyone with information contact police.


