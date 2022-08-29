Immigrant Welcome Centre offering free settlement and support services to newcomers

English classes, group programs starting in September

LINC students at the IWC Open House in Courtenay, that was held in June 2022. Photo courtesy IWC

LINC students at the IWC Open House in Courtenay, that was held in June 2022. Photo courtesy IWC

The Immigrant Welcome Centre is offering free settlement and support services to newcomers to Canada.

The centre is a North Island-based program that offers support services to newcomers settling in the Comox Valley, Campbell River and North Island regions. Also known as the Multicultural and Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island (MISA), they are a registered not-for-profit organization established in Campbell River in 1992. As an award-winning organization, the Immigrant Welcome Centre is a respected leader in immigrant services. Their services are free and confidential to eligible newcomers.

English classes and group programs start up in September, and are a good way to meet people and get to know the community. The English classes are called LINC (Language Instructions for Newcomers to Canada), and they are offered both in person and online.

They are nationally recognized when applying for Canadian citizenship.

“If you are a newcomer or know of any newcomers, we encourage you to get in touch with us. We can help with any of the following: find a place to live, look for a job, make new friends, register for English classes, access government and community services, understand the local culture and customs, understand your rights in Canada, become a Canadian citizen and more,” says a press release from IWC.

More information about the programs will be released later in September. More information will be posted on IWC’s website: www.immigrantwelcome.ca.

Campbell RiverImmigrationNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC team announces pollution-sniffing lab on wheels
Next story
$60M between 60 school districts: B.C. announces one-time back-to-school fund

Just Posted

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Phill Fuller tastes one of several local pizzas for his latest Comox Valley Tastes Good showdown. Image, Facebook video
Pizza playoffs aim to find best Comox Valley pie

LINC students at the IWC Open House in Courtenay, that was held in June 2022. Photo courtesy IWC
Immigrant Welcome Centre offering free settlement and support services to newcomers

Pop-up banner image