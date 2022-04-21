Comox council approved a motion that will increase the overall seating capacity to 175 of the Blackfin Pub. Google Maps photo

Comox council approved a motion that will increase the overall seating capacity to 175 of the Blackfin Pub. Google Maps photo

Increase seating capacity for Blackfin: Comox council

Patio liquor service will available on the lower level

Comox council has given the green light to an increased seating capacity outdoors and a liquor licence for the Blackfin Pub.

At the April 6 meeting following a public hearing, council approved the motion that will increase the overall seating capacity to 175 which includes an existing capacity of 110 people for indoor and outdoor deck areas of the upper level and a 65-person capacity outdoor patio on the lower level of the building.

Patio liquor service will be from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

At a prior meeting, Barbara Hansen, general manager of the pub, told council the current permit to serve food and alcohol is set to expire on June 1.

Council approved that the existing liquor primary licence be amended to permit the outdoor patio on the lower level.

Coun. Jonathan Kerr declared a conflict of interest due to being an adjacent business owner.


