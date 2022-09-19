Incumbent Alex Bissinger withdraws candidacy for Comox council

Incumbent Comox Councillor Alex Bissinger has withdrawn her candidacy for re-election.

“I have decided to withdraw my nomination and not to seek re-election for Town of Comox council at the conclusion of my 2018-2022 term,” Bissinger posted on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 16. “It has been an immense privilege to serve the residents of Comox and has truly shown me how lucky I am to live in this supportive community. I am incredibly grateful for the trust that was placed in me, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work our council, staff and community have accomplished in the past four years.”

“We have developed a tree retention policy, encouraged densification, adopted the B.C. energy step code, developed an affordable housing policy, received grants for sidewalks and bike lanes, pivoted processes in the face of a pandemic, and been awed by the resilience and creativity of our community. We are focusing on asset management in order to responsibly and sustainably maintain and renew our infrastructure to ensure continued services for our residents.”

Bissinger cited family and career as priorities at this time.

“It has not been an easy decision for me to not seek re-election after participating in and contributing to so many interesting and important initiatives,” she said. “There are so many good reasons to remain on Comox council during such pivotal times however I am at a challenging stage in my life during which I wish to focus on my young family and my career at DND. I will however not rule out the possibility of running again for council or some other public office in the future and will continue giving back to my community in other ways. I am handing the torch to the new council that will be formed on Oct. 15.”