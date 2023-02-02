Individuals recognized by Comox council after saving a life at community gym

Four individuals who saved the life of a person in distress at the Comox Community Centre were recognized for their actions at a Feb. 1 Comox council meeting. Photo submitted

Four individuals who saved the life of a person in distress at the Comox Community Centre were formally recognized for their actions at a Comox council meeting Feb. 1.

In early January, a customer at the town’s fitness centre saw someone who was found to be not breathing and without a pulse.

The town credited the quick actions of an off-duty paramedic and Comox Community Centre staff with saving the person’s life. A publicly accessible AED was used, along with CPR.

Acting Mayor Ken Grant presented Justin Fleming, Ryan Casselman, Jenny Leakey and John Dove with certificates of appreciation.

Comox has more than 50 AEDs publicly available in a variety of locations. Many have been purchased through a partnership program with the Comox Firefighter Association that will cover approximately half the cost of an AED for a business or group.



