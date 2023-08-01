(Observer File Photo)

(Observer File Photo)

Inmate dies at Mountain Institution in Agassiz

RCMP, coroner have been notified

An inmate has died at Mountain Institution.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reports that an inmate whose name has been withheld has died at the medium-security institution on Monday, July 31. The inmate’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.

The inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence since 2001 for second-degree murder and sexual assault with a weapon. The next of kin has been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the RCMP and coroner be notified.

Mountain Institution is one of three correctional institutions in the Agassiz area, the other two being the maximum-security Kent Institution and minimum-security Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

@AdamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Previous story
GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after B.C. victim stabbed again
Next story
French Beach Provincial Park reopens after marauding bear forces closure

Just Posted

The Heliopsis helianthoides ‘Bleeding Hearts’ are unlike the more familiar flower that shares its name. Photo ly Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: True love for a false sunflower

Scott Goodman has been recognized by the Comox Valley Emergency Program as an outstanding volunteer for his dedication to the Emergency Radio Communications team. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Emergency Program salutes extraordinary volunteer

If you were born in Canada or are a newcomer who has lived in the Comox Valley or Campbell River regions for more than five years, you are invited to fill out the WCC’s 2023 Community Survey until Aug. 11. File photo
Survey aims to understand Comox Valley residents’ perceptions of immigration

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta