Instead of a teddy bear toss, 2 B.C. hockey teams are asking fans to throw ‘warmth items’ for the homeless

Instead of tossing teddy bears, two Langley hockey teams are asking fans to throw socks, gloves, toques and blankets on the ice.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Junior B Langley Trappers, who play in the Harold Brittain Conference of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, will hold their first “Warmth Night” when they play the Abbotsford Pilots on home ice at George Preston arena in Langley at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec 9, it will be the turn of the Junior A Langley Rivermen, who play in the Mainland Division of the British Columbia Hockey League, who will be hosting the Chilliwack Chiefs at George Preston at 7:15 p.m.

Like the teddy bear toss, fans will throw cold weather items for the homeless when their team scores a first goal.

Fans who donate will receive free tickets to future games.

Shane Muche, director of sales and marketing for the Langley Rivermen Hockey Club, said the teams started looking at alternatives to the annual Christmas tradition after last year, when they had trouble finding agencies who would accept the toys.

They decided to ask for non-perishable food items and cold weather clothing to help the homeless, with food collected in the arena lobby, while the clothing can be tossed on the ice after the team scores.

“We thought we’d try it and so far it’s been really well received,” Muche told the Langley Advance Times.

 Kimz Angels, the Langley non-profit that helps the homeless, will be the recipient of the donated clothing and food.

Founder Kim Snow was delighted when the teams contacted her.

“They read about what we do and they’d decided to donate to a charity like ours,” Snow recalled.

“We’re always asking for toques and sock and stuff.”

Snow is hoping other teams do likewise.

“I’d love to see more events like that,” Snow said.

“It goes straight to the community and it’s all needed — we can definitely use that stuff.”

George Preston is located at 20699 42 Ave.

