Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: 4 people found dead in Richmond home following shooting, IHIT says

IHIT says the scene is secure and shooting is believed to be targeted

Four people have been found dead in a Richmond home on Tuesday (Jan. 25 morning, according to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The four people are believed to be the victims of a shooting, homicide detectives said, that happened around 7 p.m. the day before. They were found in a home in the 4500 block of Garden City Road after police responded to a complaint.

IHIT said the scene is secured and the area is being examined by homicide detectives, the Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service.

Police believe the shooting is targeted but not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. Mounties are not releasing the victims’ identities at this point but it is believed that they knew each other.

“It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to,” said Sgt. David Lee. “Our investigators are scouring the area looking for information as this event unfolds. We hope to provide the community with answers soon.”

Investigators are hoping to speak with any witnesses who were in the area of Garden City Road near Odlin and Leslie Road and saw or heard anything suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime

Previous story
Curtailment possible at Western Forest Products’ Chemainus sawmill next week
Next story
Calgary police say stabbing attacks on three homeless individuals a hate crime

Just Posted

Cumberland’s council is getting behind MP Gord Johns’ private member’s bill calling for a new approach to the opioid epidemic. (Black Press file photo)
Cumberland’s council backs Johns’ private member’s bill on opioids

Work has started on the Cypress Gardens seniors affordable living project at 1582 Balmoral Ave in Comox. Inset - artist’s rendition of the project. Photos by Terry Farrell
Comox affordable housing project breaks ground

The Blues Band (top), John Boutte (middle left), Ferron (middle right), Jr. Gone Wild (bottom left) and Femi Kuti & The Positive Force will all be at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer, July 8-10, at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. Photos supplied.
Vancouver Island MusicFest starts rolling out 2022 performers

The Comox Valley Record is launching Off The Page podcast, available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Comox Valley Record launches Off The Page podcast