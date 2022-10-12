Interior Health and local police are investigating an incident involving the death of a patient at the Penticton Regional Hospital on Oct. 10. (File photo)

Interior Health and local police are investigating an incident involving the death of a patient at the Penticton Regional Hospital on Oct. 10. (File photo)

Interior Health, RCMP investigating patient fatality at Penticton hospital

IH says there was no direct threat to staff or other patients inside the psychiatric unit

Interior Health and RCMP are investigating an incident involving the death of a patient at the Penticton hospital on Thanksgiving Day.

At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, a fatality occurred in the inpatient psychiatric unit at the city’s regional hospital.

“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” said Dr. Shallen Letwin, vice president of clinical operation in IH’s south region.

“The RCMP were contacted immediately and are conducting a separate investigation, so Interior Health is unable to speak to additional details about the incident at this time.”

IH says there was no direct threat to staff or other patients during the incident.

“The safety and security of our staff and patients is our top priority and we recognize this is still a distressing situation for staff and patients on the unit and concerning for their families,” Letwin added.

Interior Health did not provide further details on the cause of death.

Penticton RCMP said that they are conducting their own investigation, as are the BC Coroners.

“Penticton RCMP will continue to work in collaboration with Interior Health on best practices that consider the safety of all visitors, patients and staff,” said Const. James Grandy.

Interior Health said it is supporting the family and its patients at this time.

“Our priority is to ensure that all those directly impacted have access to the support they need,” IH said in its statement.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after Penticton shelter worker stabbed

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BC HealthBreaking NewsNewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man arrested for impersonating doctor, barricading himself at Trail hospital
Next story
Transient orcas team up to hunt minke whale near Victoria

Just Posted

GP Vanier grad David Yen has received the Governor General Award for 2022. Photo supplied
GP Vanier’s 2022 Governor General Award winner posts nearly perfect grades

There is a new playground structure to check out at the Elks and Royal Purple Park in Kye Bay. Photo supplied
New playground equipment at Kye Bay’s Elks and Royal Purple Park

On this edition of Off The Page, we talk with Comox Valley librarians Allison Trumble and Kris Ward, along with David Carson, spokesperson for VIRL. Black Press file photo
Off The Page: Turning the page into what a library should be

The Comox Valley Curling Centre is holding a vinyl LP sale on Sunday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Record show returns to Comox Valley Curling Centre