Iqaluit RCMP investigating reports of pins found in Halloween candy

Two seperate complaints made on consecutive days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit.

Police say after receiving the first complaint Wednesday, they alerted the community.

As a result, police received a second complaint the following day.

RCMP say the pins are described as approximately one inch long.

They are cautioning parents and guardians to inspect candy before allowing children to eat it.

