The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iqaluit RCMP investigating reports of pins found in Halloween candy

Two seperate complaints made on consecutive days

RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit.

Police say after receiving the first complaint Wednesday, they alerted the community.

As a result, police received a second complaint the following day.

RCMP say the pins are described as approximately one inch long.

They are cautioning parents and guardians to inspect candy before allowing children to eat it.

RELATED: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

RELATED: Investigation into a knife blade in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent

HalloweenRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna
Next story
Gulf Islands resident auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments

Just Posted

The Paradise Meadows boardwalk at Mount Washington is totally accessible to TrailRiders, allowing those with mobility issues to enjoy the beauty of the park. Photo supplied
Accessible travel guides launched for the Vancouver Island region

As of January, single-residential homes and duplexes in Courtenay may place food waste at the curb for composting, along with weekly yard waste. Photo supplied
Food waste curbside collection coming to Courtenay

The annual Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon always ends with a rousing “thank you” and the song “Do it for the kids!” Photo by Don Tait
Countdown begins for 2022 Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon

Construction of the new building on 6th Street that will house Too Good To Be Threw is nearly complete. A fire destroyed the original store on Jan. 20, 2019. Scott Stanfield
Popular thrift store returning to downtown Courtenay