Island air force veteran jailed for owning ‘extreme and horrific’ child pornography

Warning: This story contains disturbing content.

A retired Air Force veteran has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for owning “extreme and horrific” child pornography.

Andrew John Early Perry was also sentenced to two years probation and given a number of conditions, including a ban from social media, owning weapons and going to public parks, schools or community centres where youth under the age of 16 may be present, in Western Communities Provincial Court in Colwood on Oct. 19. Perry also has to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registry Act for 20 years and take any counselling recommended by his probation officer.

In the reading of her judgment, Judge Lisa Mrozinski said while this was Perry’s first criminal offence, there were no mitigating factors from Perry’s past. The Crown had initially called for a 30-month sentence, but the Mrozinski said that would be “far too high.” She did note that Perry was “highly morally culpable” and that denunciation and deterrence must be put first when giving out sentences for cases involving sexual violence against children.

After police seized Perry’s computer and iPhone, they found 1,507 images of child pornography on both devices, including collages, and stills taken from videos and videos themselves.

“The content of these materials ranged from the odd shot of a covered breast, for example, through to the extreme and horrific imagery of young and some very young children, including at least in one instance a baby,” said Mrozinski during sentencing.

For the park bans, Perry can seek written permission from his probation officer to go to public parks, schools or community centres, but must carry it with him at all times. Perry is also prohibited from taking a job or volunteer position involving working with or supervising any child under the age of 16 years or getting into a relationship with someone who has kids under that age unless he informs the probation officer, who then lets the partner know about his criminal record.

Perry served 20 years in the Air Force, often serving as a cook on ships.

