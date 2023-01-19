Island Health has issued a toxic drug advisory for the Comox Valley. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Island Health issues a toxic drug warning for the Comox Valley

Health officials are warning drug users in the Comox Valley about increased risk from injection and inhalation.

Island Health has issued a drug poisoning advisory for the Comox Valley in a social media post, stating that overdoses are increasing in the area.

Drug users are also encouraged to visit the overdose prevention service located at 941C England Ave. Courtenay. The service is open from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekends.

People are also encouraged to carry naloxone.

If someone suffers an overdose, the health authority advises calling 911, staying with the victim, administering naloxone and performing CPR.

For more information on overdose prevention and supervised consumption sites, visit http://ow.ly/uBja50MuyqI

The advisory will remain in effect until Jan. 25.

The Record has reached out to Island Health for more information on this latest alert.

