Island Highway southbound closed in Langford due to gravel truck crash

A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC) Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC)

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spencer Road in Langford is causing delays.

West Shore RCMP said shortly after 9 a.m. that both southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed.

Police are on scene dealing with a fully loaded dump truck and trailer that has crashed.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital.

9 am- Both Southbound Hwy 1 lanes are shut down near Spencer Rd on ramp. Police are at the scene of a flipped over dump truck. We will advise when the lanes are open. Expect traffic delays in this area. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) October 24, 2022

Traffic delays are expected. Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division and tow trucks are on scene with gravel across the roadway.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. A detour is in effect via Leigh Road. The next update from DriveBC is scheduled for 11 a.m.

More to come.

ALSO READ: British Columbians to spend $224M on Halloween this year

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP