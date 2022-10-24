Island Highway southbound closed in Langford due to gravel truck crash

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spencer Road in Langford is causing delays.

West Shore RCMP said shortly after 9 a.m. that both southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed.

Police are on scene dealing with a fully loaded dump truck and trailer that has crashed.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital.

Traffic delays are expected. Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division and tow trucks are on scene with gravel across the roadway.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. A detour is in effect via Leigh Road. The next update from DriveBC is scheduled for 11 a.m.

More to come.

