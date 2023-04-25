Jesse Bennett, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, heads to court in June. (RCMP handout)

Jesse Bennett, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, heads to court in June. (RCMP handout)

Island man accused of abducting his daughter set to represent himself in trial

Cowichan Valley’s Jesse Bennett went missing for five months last year, court date set for June 5-9

The trial of Cowichan’s Jesse Bennett, charged with abducting his young daughter last year, is set for June 5-9 at the Duncan courthouse.

Jury selection will take place the week before the trial.

Bennett intends to represent himself during the court proceedings.

Bennett is charged with abducting his seven-year-old daughter in January, 2022, after he was directed by the Victoria Family Law Court to give her into her mother’s custody.

The father and daughter went missing for more than five months, and Bennett became the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

The child’s mother, Roget Jade Hall, did not see her daughter again until April 20, 2022, when someone known to the child dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Bennett was arrested without incident on May 24 during a routine traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Court

Previous story
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Next story
Residents told to leave again after troubled B.C. high rise deemed ‘unsafe’ a 2nd time

Just Posted

Stage 1 water restrictions take effect across Metro Vancouver beginning Friday, May 1. (File photo)
Comox Valley Water System imposing Stage 1 water restrictions May 1

Comox Valley Record editor Artur Ciastkowski, along with Dustin Parker and Lisa Kennelly from title sponsor Parker’s Appliance, presents Shomila Bakshi and Kourtney Van Velzen of YANA with a cheque for $18,500 - that amount raised through chocolate bar purchases at this year’s YANA Valley Vonka event.
PHOTOS: Valley Vonka Golden Ticket winners claim their prizes

Comox town hall. Black Press file photo
Comox council setting property tax at more than eight per cent

Comox Valley Kickers prop Derek McCubbin flying in for his try during the BC Rugby Men’s Division 3 semifinal against the Chilliwack Crusaders. The Kickers won 29-15 to advance to the championship game April 29. Photo by Lorne Collicutt
Comox Valley Kickers advance to men’s provincial rugby championship