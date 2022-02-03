Island man arrested for child luring, suspected of grooming teens for sexual purpose

35-year-old man gave teens alcohol, other items, sent them lewd and inappropriate texts

A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in relation to child luring incidents involving two teens in Victoria.

A concerned father contacted Victoria police on Jan. 29 after learning that a 35-year-old man gave alcohol to his teenage daughter and her friend. The man was not known to the family and did not have any other relationship with the teenagers.

During their investigation, officers learned the suspect also sent lewd and inappropriate text messages to the teens and had provided them with free items. Officers believe the items were provided as part of grooming the teenagers for a sexual purpose.

After identifying and locating the suspect, VicPD officers arrested the man in Victoria on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to VicPD cells before being released with a court date and conditions. The man faces recommended charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and sexual interference.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria police is also asking parents to speak with their teenage children about ways to stay safe, particularly in relation to potential grooming behavior by adults. More information on supporting these conversations can be found on the Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s website (protectchildren.ca/en/).

