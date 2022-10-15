It’s Election Day in Comox: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders is expected to be named Saturday night, as the 2022 Comox municipal election gets underway.

While Comox voters already know their new mayor – former councillor Nicole Minions has been acclaimed – there are still 10 people vying for six council seats.

Also on the ballot are three candidates running for the school trustee position.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

• Comox Community Centre – 1855 Noel Ave.

Who you can vote for:

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. The Comox Valley Record will have staff on location and will be posting results as soon as they become available.

