It’s Election Day in Courtenay: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders is expected to be named Saturday night, as the 2022 Courtenay municipal election gets underway.

Incumbent Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells has two challengers for his seat – Erik Eriksson and Aaron Dowker.

There are also a total of 15 candidates running for six councillor positions, including all six incumbents.

Also on the ballot are four candidates running for two school trustee positions.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

• Queneesh Elementary School, 2345 Mission Road

• Florence Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave.

Who you can vote for:

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. The Comox Valley Record will have staff on location and will be posting results as soon as they become available.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

