It’s Election Day in Cumberland: Here’s everything you need to know

Voters have some decisions to make today as the 2022 Cumberland municipal election gets underway.

In what is expected to be a tight race, incumbent Mayor Leslie Baird is being challenged for her seat by incumbent councillor, Vickey Brown.

Incumbent councillors Sean Sullivan and Jesse Ketler are among five candidates running for the four council seats. Newcomers Neil Borecky, Tanis Frame and Troy Therrien are also running for a seat on council.

Incumbent school trustee Sarah Jane Howe will retain her seat uncontested.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Voting takes place at the Buchanan Hall of the Cumberland Cultural Centre at 2674 Dunsmuir (parking entrance off First Street).

Who you can vote for:

Cumberland voters to choose between two mayoral candidates, five council hopefuls

Cumberland candidates discuss active transportation, preserving village heritage

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. The Comox Valley Record will have staff on location and will be posting results as soon as they become available.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

ComoxComox ValleyCourtenayCumberlandElection 2022