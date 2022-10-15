It’s Election Day in the Comox Valley Regional District: Here’s a guide

Rural voters in the Comox Valley Regional District will have their say today, as the polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2022 general election.

Status quo? Or bring in new faces?

That is the decision voters in Area A, B, and C will make, as all three incumbent directors are running for re-election.

In Area A, incumbent Daniel Arbour faces a pair of challengers -Gordon Kennedy, and Tamara Meggitt.

In Area B, Arzeena Hamir is running for re-election against Richard Hardy and Keith Stevens.

In Area C, Edwin Grieve is running for his fifth term, against Matthew Ellis.

Two of the three CVRD electoral areas also have races for school trustees.

Area A has three candidates – incumbent Kat Hawksby, along with newcomers Chelsea McCannel-Keene and Keith Porteous.

Incumbent Cristi May Sacht will be challenged for her Area C seat by Kendall Packham, while Michelle Waite retains her seat in Area B by acclamation.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Electoral Area A (Baynes Sound – Denman/Hornby Islands)

• Union Bay Community Hall – 5401 Island Highway South, Union Bay

• Royston Community Hall – 3902 Island Highway, Royston

• Hornby Island Elementary School – 2100 Sollans Road, Hornby Island

• Denman Activity Centre Gymnasium – 1111 Northwest Road, Denman Island

• CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

Electoral Area B (Lazo North)

• North Island Distance Education School (NIDES – formerly Tsolum Elementary) – 2505 Smith Road, Courtenay

• Airport Elementary School – 1475 Salmonberry Drive, Comox

• CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

Electoral Area C (Puntledge – Black Creek)

• North Island Distance Education School (NIDES) – 2505 Smith Road, Courtenay

• Living Waters Church – 2222 Regent Road, Black Creek

• CVRD Civic Room – 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

• Queneesh Elementary School, 2345 Mission Road

• Florence Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave.

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. The Comox Valley Record will have staff on location and will be posting results as soon as they become available.

